Creativity, community, and fun will illuminate the winter gloom at Camp Meade during this weekend’s Winter Bazaar, December 13 to 15. All are invited to join indoor-outdoor activities that range from local artisan displays to food trucks and cozy cabins for exploring art, making music, and decorating gingerbread houses.

On Friday, December 13, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m., giant lanterns from Waterbury’s River of Light will join twinkle lights and a bonfire in the Fire Onion to illuminate the cabins on the Green. Vermont artists and artisans will sell creative gifts just in time for the holidays. Folks can grab food from Aladdin’s Middle-Eastern cuisine, hot soup from Red Hen, and drinks from The Local as they wander to the tune of winter melodies and occasional live piano performances.

Inside the Planetary Art Institute, a youth art show displays children’s work from nearby schools and a gingerbread village beckons for decoration. If you are willing to leave your creation until the final day of the event, folks can vote on their favorite construction and prizes will be awarded from Woodbury Mountain Toys.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, the food and artisan market continues daily from noon to 4 p.m. as activities expand into new art projects for all ages, including the chance to etch a glass design as a gift. The gingerbread contest grows with submissions by local bakers until Sunday. All are invited to join a Cookie Crumble and eat any unclaimed creations. Also on Sunday, D. Davis offers a free music workshop for all ages where folks of any skill level are encouraged to bring their curiosity and creative questions to learn and make music together.

In collaboration with One Arts — the arts-based child care provider with an after school studio on the Green — the nonprofit Planetary Art Institute is on a mission to build caring educational experiences that stimulate minds, bodies, and communities.

Located at Camp Meade between Sally’s Second Act and the Yoga Lab, the Institute is offering the Winter Bazaar as part of its year-round programming expansion beyond free Community Concerts on the Green. Building on past events that celebrated the total solar eclipse and created the Guinness World Record’s Largest S’more, the Planetary Art Institute has since offered a Fall Family Festival, Community Art Show, Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, and community potlucks for hunger relief.

Visit the Winter Bazaar at 961 Route 2, register for free tickets online (transferable to any date) and carpool if possible to on-site and adjacent parking lots. Learn more at https://campmeade.today/.