Last winter came early and lasted a long time. Snowstorms started in November and flurries continued into April. The Valley Reporter reached out to Valley town highway departments to see if they went over budget due to the weather.

According to Waitsfield town administrator Trevor Lashua, Waitsfield’s fiscal year doesn’t end until June 30, so it is premature to say for sure where the road budget overall may yet land.

“The town is able to absorb these overages through a combination of areas of potential savings in the general fund overall. For example, a wastewater loan payment’s timing provides nearly $17,000 to offset winter overages. Vacancy savings due to staff turnover early in the fiscal year and significant legal services savings, along with other lines in smaller amounts, forecast as providing the remaining amounts. The April 2019 treasurer’s report provides additional detail,” said Lashua.

Moretown’s salt budget is over by $2,851.72, but the town’s sand budget is on par.

Of Fayston’s budgeted amount of $35,000 for sand, the town has used $25,583.79 since the town’s fiscal year started. Warren similarly has used up some of its funds for salt. Out of a budgeted $100,000, the town has used $62,926.98.