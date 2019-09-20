Eliza Cain of Red Hen Baking Co. in Middlesex will be a keynote speaker at the Women Business Owners Network (WBON) fall conference with a theme of “Resilience: Overcoming Doubt, Braving Your Business.” The event takes place on Tuesday, October 8, from noon through 6 p.m. at Hotel Vermont in Burlington including an after party at Juniper. The day will also feature several women business owners sharing their stories of resilience, followed by engaging roundtable discussions about ways to cultivate resilience in the midst of challenges. The day ends with an interview of Cain, facilitated by emcee Mary Catherine Jones.