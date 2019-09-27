Fall hazardous waste collection is October 5

The Fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held at the Harwood Union High School in Duxbury on Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alliance residents and small business owners from Fayston, Moretown, Roxbury, Waitsfield, Warren or Waterbury can bring household hazardous wastes like pool chemicals, mercury products, solvents, degreasers, oven and drain cleaners, paints, adhesives and more to the collection. They can bring up to 10 gallons of these wastes and all of pesticides, architectural paints (oil and latex), primary and small rechargeable batteries and all compact fluorescent lamps at no charge for proper disposal. After the first 10 gallons or pounds of waste there is a per unit fee to cover the disposal cost.

While at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection, people can visit the paint drop and swap where folks can bring paint that they don’t need and others can pick these up and use them for painting tasks. People can also visit Waterbury True Value Hardware Store, Aubuchon’s Hardware Store and Bisbee’s in Waitsfield for recycling architectural paints. There is no charge for this program. Those who have any mercury thermostats are eligible to receive a coupon valued at $5 that can be mailed to the Thermostat Recycling Corporation. The cover must be on the thermostat to be eligible for the incentive fee.

Those who have a mercury thermometer can swap it out for a digital thermometer at this event at no charge. Kinney Drugs will also accept mercury thermometers on a daily basis but people cannot swap for a digital thermometer at this store. Small businesses are asked to preregister by October 3, 2019, by contacting John Malter at 244-7373.