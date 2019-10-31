A new chapter is emerging at Mad River Massage (MRM) with the transition of ownership from Trish Hopkins to Denise West and Kevin Adams, Warren. The trio met in August when they connected and West and Adams fell in love with the ambiance and setting of the business. Negotiations were soon underway.

MRM was co-founded in 1998 at the 1840 Starch House, Waitsfield. Hopkins has since grown the business to staff nine-plus massage therapists and three desk persons. The building has four massage rooms, including one with ground-floor accessibility, a room to accommodate couples massage, tent massage by the river, as well as numerous on-site chair and table massage arrangements at businesses, markets, events, inns and private homes. Downstairs the boutique carries tinctures and salves, CBD products, aromatherapy, candles and more.

“We make customer service a priority,” said Hopkins. “We consider our clients family and look after their wellness with genuine interest. There’s not much we wouldn’t do to accommodate a client’s schedule and needs. I have even set up a table in the river per a clients’ request. When temperatures are frigid, we’ll get their car started before they leave so the vehicle is toasty warm.” Many times, Hopkins has personally transported visitors to and from if they are without a vehicle.

“There are so many who have supported the dream of Mad River Massage in numerous ways over the years. Clients, colleagues, professionals, friends, family and staff. I don’t know how I can possibly thank them all personally.” Trish will continue to see clients at Mad River Massage. “I can’t imagine eliminating that part of my life.”

West and Adams intend to run the business as is for some time but look forward to offering online scheduling, enhancing the website, social media and other marketing material to help the booking and communication process.

“We are looking forward first and foremost to being part of the Mad River Valley and its community,” said West. “We feel fortunate to be able to continue to provide first-rate customer service and quality bodywork with such a highly skilled staff. We look forward to meeting everyone!”

"Denise and Kevin are the perfect successors,” said Hopkins. “Denise comes with a wealth of management experience at various ski resort massage therapy practices and brings a unique style of bodywork to The Valley – Hawaiian Lomi Lomi. Kevin is a 21-year current and active member of the Fire Department of New York in the Bronx. “They are both very easy going and have a fabulous sense of humor,” said Hopkins. “I know staff, clients and community are going to love them!”

Mad River Massage is open every day. Call 802-496-5638 or just stop in at 5677 Main Street, Waitsfield.