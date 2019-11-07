The Duxbury Land Trust observed its 25th anniversary in October. To celebrate, board members and additional volunteers improved access on Duxbury Land Trust–owned land and removed two dilapidated foot bridges in the Duxbury Town Forest.

Starting with an 11-acre project in 1994, the trust has conserved nearly 500 acres of agricultural and forest lands, wildlife habitat, riparian corridors and open space. The most recent project was accepting a conservation easement on the 169-acre Duxbury Town Forest in 2017.

In recent years, the trust has also offered educational events such as exploring the Duxbury Town Forest, tree identification, birding and amphibian rescue. Annual meeting speakers have presented talks on wildlife, land conservation and forest management. The group has coordinated Duxbury’s Green Up Day since 1997.

The Duxbury Land Trust is a private, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to preserve and protect the natural, historic and scenic resources that contribute to the town’s rural character. An all-volunteer board of nine Duxbury residents operates the trust, guided by the bylaws, a strategic plan and the Standards and Practices recommended by the Duxbury Land Trust Alliance. It is funded through membership fees, donations and grants. New members are always welcome. For more information on annual dues or land trust activities, visit www.duxburylandtrust.org or contact Audrey Quackenbush by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling 244-7512.