The Valley Reporter Goes to the Dogs

The Valley Reporter's annual tribute to the four-legged creatures who make our lives so much better, drag us outside in all kinds of weather, snuggle with us and beg for treats and food will be published January 2.

"With all due respect to cats, hamsters, goats, sheep and horses, dogs are important family members and we're excited for this third annual dog-centric issue," said Lisa Loomis, editor of The Valley Reporter.

The issue will include feature stories about dogs and their people, about dog training, nutrition, travel, working dogs and much more.

Readers are encouraged to send their dog photos and a few details about their dog to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For the Love of Dogs Vermont and the Central Vermont Humane Society will be providing pictures and details of dogs currently available for adoption.