Darn Tough to expand to Waterbury

Darn Tough Vermont is expanding to Waterbury, adding 100 jobs in a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in 2021.

Darn Tough Vermont is owned by Cabot Hosiery Mill in Northfield where there are 360 employees. The company’s headquarters will remain in Northfield. The company is growing 25 to 30 percent per year and the expansion into Waterbury will help facilitate that growth.

Darn Tough Vermont has leased space in the former Keurig Doctor Pepper facilities in Waterbury and next year will renovate to create an additional 17,000 square feet of office space. Manufacturing in Waterbury will get underway late in the year. The building is on Pilgrim Park Road.

The company’s headquarters and existing sock factory will stay in Northfield, where the Cabot Hosiery Mills were founded in 1978. The facility in Northfield turns out about 34,000 pairs of socks each day and sells socks online from its website and in stores throughout the world.

The annual Darn Tough sock sale, over two weekends in November, draws huge crowds of shoppers seeking the Darn Tough brand, which is guaranteed for life.

Darn Tough recently spent $2.5 million updating the 100-year-old Nantanna mill building to increase the company’s space for manufacturing and internet fulfillment in Northfield. Cabot Hosiery Mills, the parent company of Darn Tough, also makes some socks under its own label.