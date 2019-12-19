Lawson’s Sunshine Fund donates $380,000

Lawson’s Finest Liquids, a brewery, taproom and retail store in Waitsfield, Vermont, invites nonprofit organizations to apply to the Lawson’s Finest recently renamed Sunshine Fund. The Sunshine Fund is the heart of the Lawson's Finest Social Impact Program (SIP), designed to assist nonprofits that support the people and environment of the state, with priority given to the Mad River Valley and Washington County.

Since Lawson’s Finest opened its Waitsfield facilities in October 2018, taproom guests have donated over $380,000 to more than 35 Vermont-based nonprofit organizations.

Sunshine Fund priority is given to the following areas:

Healthy communities.

Food and economic security.

Natural resource protection and sustainable recreation in the Green Mountains.

Sunshine Fund applications for calendar year 2020 are due by 5 p.m. on January 31, 2020, and can be accessed at www.lawsonsfinest.com/sunshinefundapplication.

“We are so gratified that the Sunshine Fund allows us to harness the generosity of our taproom guests with the goal of helping our local communities thrive,” said Lawson’s co-owner Karen Lawson.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers including award-winning IPAs and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a small batch brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2018 they opened the brewery, taproom and retail store in Waitsfield. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.