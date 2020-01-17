rk Miles, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned business with locations in Vermont and Massachusetts, will acquire Allen Lumber Company, Inc. with locations in Barre, Montpelier, Waitsfield and St. Johnsbury. Allen Lumber Company, a fifth-generation family-owned business since 1888, has been providing hardware and building materials throughout northeastern Vermont.

“rk Miles has a solid reputation as a reliable and trustworthy building materials supplier in Vermont and Massachusetts. We are happy that they will continue our family’s legacy to provide the best products and services our customers have grown to expect,” said Steve Allen, fifth-generation owner and president of Allen Lumber.

“This acquisition will help us serve our current north-central Vermont customer base with improved logistics and convenient pickup locations. Allen Lumber is very well known in the markets they serve and have a similar business philosophy so we feel this will be a good fit for both the customers and employees,” said Joe Miles, president of rk Miles, Inc.

Preparation for the transition is currently underway and the sale will take place on March 31, 2020.