Petitions filed to run for elected office

WAITSFIELD

Two Waitsfield residents are challenging incumbent Sal Spinosa for a three-year seat on the Waitsfield Select Board. They are Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, and Rob Schonder, director of golf and season pass/ticket operations at Sugarbush.

The deadline to drop off petitions seeking elected office in Waitsfield and other Valley towns was Monday, January 27. Petitions were also received from incumbent Jon Jamieson, seeking re-election to a two-year seat on the select board.

Christine Sullivan, former chair and current member of the Harwood Unified Union School District Board, is seeking re-election to a three-year term on that board. Jeremy Tretiak is Waitsfield’s other rep on that board and his term expires in 2022.

Other petitioners included Joe Klimek for a three-year lister term and Ted Joslin to fill two years of a three-year unexpired term that came open when Jack Simko died.

Jean Joslin submitted a petition to run for a five-year library trustee position and Ted Joslin is also running for re-election to a one-year term as town agent. Town clerk Jennifer Peterson is running for a one-year term as delinquent tax collector after longtime delinquent tax collector Janet Smith retired.

Janice Vogini is running for a five-year term as a cemetery commissioner and Andy Baird Jr. is running for a three-year term as cemetery commissioner.

FAYSTON

No petitions seeking to run for elected officials were received in Fayston because town officials are elected from the floor of Town Meeting. The terms of Fayston’s representatives to the Harwood Unified Union School District Board, Theresa Membrino and Tim Jones, expire in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

MORETOWN

On the Moretown Select Board, Tom Martin, current board chair, is running for re-election. Select board member Rae Washburn is also running for re-election. One new select board candidate is Don Wexler.

Moretown has two representatives to the HUUSD Board. Kristen Rogers, one of the current Moretown school board representatives, will continue in her current position as her term expires in 2021. The term of HUUSD representative Gabriel Gilman expires this year. Gilman is not running for re-election this year. Two people have turned in petitions for Gilman’s spot – Chris Noyes and Lisa Mason.

For treasurer and town clerk, Cherilyn Brown is running for re-election. Craig Eilers is also running again for delinquent tax collector. Mary Murphy-Blake is seeking re-election in her position as cemetery commissioner. New library trustee petitions were submitted by Michelle Bears and Emily Wood.

WARREN

On the Warren Select Board, Randy Graves is running again for the three-year term. Bob Ackland is running again the two-year select board position. Current treasurer and trustee of public money Dayna Lisaius is running for re-election in both positions. Grand juror Jeffrey Campbell and town agent Wayne Kathan are running for re-election.

Both HUUSD representatives from Warren, Rosemarie White and Jonathan Clough, will stay on as school board representatives, as their terms do not expire this year.

For the five-year cemetery commission position, Sharon Conti is running to replace Sandra Brodeur. In the library commission, David Ellison is the only one running for re-election, while Laurie Jones is running to replace Kim Reynolds, and David Green-Leibovitz is running to replace Carl Lobel.

DUXBURY

Select board and other town officials are elected from the floor of Town Meeting, thus no petitions were submitted other than those seeking a seat on the HUUSD Board. HUUSD Board vice chair rep Torrey Smith’s three-year term expires in 2022. Current board member Garett MacCurtain’s two-year term expires in 2020 and he is not seeking re-election. The town has not received any petitions seeking MacCurtain’s seat. Therefore, the next Duxbury school board representative will be elected from a write-in vote on Town Meeting Day.

WATERBURY

Waterbury incumbent select board member Chris Viens is seeking re-election to a two-year seat and incumbent board member Nathaniel Fish is seeking re-election to a one-year seat on the board. Katie Martin is seeking election to a one-year seat on the board as is Ken Belliveau.

Waterbury has four representatives to the HUUSD Board, one of whom, Maureen McCracken, is not seeking re-election. Michael Frank and Kelley Hackett are seeking election to that seat.

Waterbury’s other representatives include board chair Caitlin Hollister whose term expires in 2021, Alex Thomsen, whose term expires in 2021, and James Grace, whose term expires in 2022.