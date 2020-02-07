Lawson’s Finest Liquids introduces Super Sessions mini-grant program

Lawson’s Finest Liquids, a brewery, taproom and retail store in Waitsfield, invites individuals to apply to the Lawson’s Finest Super Sessions initiative to Show Up, Innovate & Play. As part of their Social Impact Program (SIP), Lawson’s Finest aims to build impactful connections and strengthen communities while creating memorable experiences.

In that spirit, Lawson’s Finest is offering pint-size grants for playful Super Sessions to bring people together in fun ways that build community anywhere Lawson’s Finest is distributed. For example, a group could organize a synchronized cannonball jump in the town pond to raise money for cancer research or sponsor a bike parade and cookout to honor local school teachers.

Co-owner Karen Lawson states, “Super Sessions is part of the Lawson’s Finest charitable giving initiative to encourage community unity in celebration of what makes them special.”

Four times each year, the Lawson’s Finest employee-run Super Session Selection Squad will choose projects to each receive a check for up to $250 that will launch a Super Session. There are four application deadlines per year, in February, May, August and November. Applications will be scored on several criteria including innovation, community-building, fun and credibility.

The first open application period began Saturday, February 1, and applications are due on February 29 by 5 p.m. Applications can be accessed at www.lawsonsfinest.com/supersessions.