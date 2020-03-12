The annual Valley Cup Nordic (cross-country) ski race was held Sunday afternoon, March 8, at Blueberry Lake Cross Country Center and offered racers and spectators a warm bluebird day on the snow-covered trails. The Valley Cup capitalizes on the exceptional venues in the Mad River Valley rotating between Ole's Cross Country Center – as a skate race – and Blueberry Lake XC Center – in the more traditional classic technique. The venerated (and well-seasoned) Valley Cup trophy (and its smaller, individual men’s and women’s versions) captures the names of several past Olympic skiers, as well as some very speedy local citizen racers.

Lenord Robinson, the owner and patriarch of Blueberry Lake Cross Country Center, presided over the race on his all-terrain vehicle and gave the five adult and seven youth racers a final trail briefing before the start. “Go left, left, left and left – and then two rights to return to the starting area.” Simple enough. The warm weather welcomed a softening of the trails – and klister – an extremely sticky wax type that is not for the faint of heart in its application and appreciation.

Due to the timing with many local races, Junior National and Junior World Nordic ski races, this year’s racers offered a more diverse mix of citizen racers including Josh Kovanic, owner and manager of Ole’s; Elliott Eno, fresh off racing in the 55K classic American Birkebeiner in Wisconsin; and several representatives – youth and coaches – of the Mad River Valley Bill Koch League (BKL), a youth Nordic ski program hosted between Ole’s and Blueberry Lake XC centers). Eno crushed the 7.5K course and led the adult group from start to finish in 34 minutes, 45 seconds, trailed by Kovanic in at 39:02 and Chis Badger representing the BKL program at 41:00. However, the photo finish goes to Bill Doenges, another BKL coach, and Steve Robinson, who sprinted the final 50 yards to the finish to cheering spectators at 43:46.

Advertisement

On the younger side of the fence, Wylie Kovanic led a group of seven local skiers around the 3.7K loop in 24 minutes, 31 seconds. Kovanic can most often be found cranking out repeats on Trail No. 1 over at Ole’s and is quickly nipping at his father’s heels. The next batch of skiers was in tight formation, guided by BKL lead coach Brie Beckwith. Beckwith could be found shortly before the race applying klister to her skis and glitter and tattoos to the skiers’ faces – though it is just as likely her skis were sparkling and the racers’ faces a deep shade of red. Second in across the line was Max Doenges at 28:50, closely followed by the Wanner sister duo of Fiona (29:31) and Zoe (29:36). Everett and Ellison Zajac rounded out the finishers with determined grit at 37:11 and 41:48. Caroline Cox, although missing the start, jumped into the action and finished the course with the rest of her BKL crew. All eyes were on the coveted prizes of a Rice Krispies treat and a chocolate bar from Lenord Robinson.

Organizers offered a big thank you to all the spectators for coming out to cheer everyone on and ring the cowbells and a huge thank you to Lenord Robinson for hosting the Valley Cup this year, and the supporting Blueberry Lake XC gang of Jason and George for helping to set up the course.