The COVID-19 test for a member of the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) community came back negative, according to Superintendent Brigid Nease. Nease said that there are now 10 staff/students without symptoms being monitored. None returned to the states after March 4, and this Monday, March 16, their monitoring or quarantine period will end. As of Nease's March 13, 3:44 p.m. email, none have symptoms that warrant testing and none are ill.