Main Menu

The Valley Reporter updated on Coronavirus in the Mad River Valley

The Waitsfield Select Board is encouraging the public to avoid attending tonight's March 16  meeting. Rather, people are encouraged to watch via MRVTV's YouTube channel which will be live-streamed to Waitsfield Cable at 6:30 p.m..

Additionally, the town has worked with Waitsfield Telecom to establish two conference call lines. One  is 802-434-6250 and the other is 802-545-6250. The access code for those numbers is 570208#.

This will work like any conference call with multiple callers participating via those two lines. Participants will be muted while the board is doing its work and un-muted for questions and comments during the public input portion of the meeting. Participants are asked to be patient while waiting for a chance to ask questions or comments.

Waitsfield Select Board local government Coronavirus COVID-19