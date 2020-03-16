The Waitsfield Select Board is encouraging the public to avoid attending tonight's March 16 meeting. Rather, people are encouraged to watch via MRVTV's YouTube channel which will be live-streamed to Waitsfield Cable at 6:30 p.m..

Additionally, the town has worked with Waitsfield Telecom to establish two conference call lines. One is 802-434-6250 and the other is 802-545-6250. The access code for those numbers is 570208#.

This will work like any conference call with multiple callers participating via those two lines. Participants will be muted while the board is doing its work and un-muted for questions and comments during the public input portion of the meeting. Participants are asked to be patient while waiting for a chance to ask questions or comments.