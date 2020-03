Mad River Distillers is making hand sanitizer and giving it away at two stations in Waitsfield on , between 1-3 pm.

People need to bring their own small bottles/ containers to fill. One per person. Mad River Distillers will be making more. Stay tuned for more refill days.

Station 1: In front of Mehurons, 1-3 pm

Station 2: In front of Mad River Taste Place, 1-3 pm