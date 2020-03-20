“It’s like a war” – Dr. Fabiano Di Marco, professor at the University of Milan who is also the head of the respiratory unit of the Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo, Italy, describing the current hospital crisis due to coronavirus 2019.

This is the title of a recent podcast from the New York Times series “The Daily” describing the scene in Bergamo, Italy. There, the deciding factor whether a patient lives or dies is not necessarily their medical capability but rather the availability of limited hospital beds and ventilators. They are simply outnumbered. Unfortunately, experts predict the United States may be on a similar trajectory if we are not able to limit spread through social distancing.

Here at Mad River Family Medicine, we share that concern. We find ourselves in an unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation. We are at a critical point in this pandemic.

We want you to know that we are here for this community. Please contact us with absolutely any questions or concerns, but we do ask that you call us at 802-496-3838 rather than dropping by.

We do not want to be alarmist, but we do want to share that we believe isolation is of the utmost importance. Honestly, it is the most powerful medical tool we have right now. We urge you to avoid any nonessential contact with others outside of your household. Thank you for all of the gratitude and the support you have shown us thus far. We will continue to adapt and respond as this crisis unfolds.