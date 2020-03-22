The Mad River Valley Emergency Response Team has been working to put into place volunteer efforts, services and communication to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 300 volunteers currently signed up, the team is creating and implementing safety protocols for the volunteer efforts, working to ensure that meals will be available, there is safety for vulnerable populations and that everyone can be served in a healthy and safe manner. More details will be released in the next few days.

The group has created a PSA with information which follows the CDC guidelines and shares services and assistance contacts. Additionally, the MRV Emergency Response Facebook page has over 300 followers in 36 hours with the initial post reaching over 2,500 people.

The Mad River Valley Emergency Response Management Team and volunteer coordinators are in continual contact with, and report to, the select boards and towns of Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Warren.

The emergency response team points out that COVID-19 has a two- to14-day incubation, spreads person to person and can live two to three days on surfaces.

People are encouraged to:

Stay home and shelter in place.

Keep a distance of at least 6 feet when with other people.

Wash hands frequently, cough into the elbow, wipe down surfaces with disinfectant, including door handles and cellphones.

People who feel ill:

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, or flu-like symptoms should:

Call their primary care provider.

MRV Health Center: (802) 496-3838.

Do not go to the hospital unless you are seriously ill or have difficulty breathing.







Look for MRV Emergency Response communication through:

MRV Emergency Response Page on Facebook, valleyreporter.com, MRVTV, The Valley Reporter, MRV Emergency Response FPF messages.

If you are in need of help or services, please call the numbers below: