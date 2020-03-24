The town of Waitsfield Water Commission has received the following directive from the state of Vermont:

"The State of Vermont Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division is requiring all community and NTNCs to disinfect, if not already doing so. The public needs to have confidence that their drinking water is safe and has been disinfected to inactivate any viruses or other pathogens that may be present. We have learned that coronavirus is easily inactivated with disinfection."

Starting tomorrow morning (Tuesday, March 24,) the water system operator will be adding chlorine to the system. It will likely be days before there is any trace amount of chlorine and residuals will be low similar to our annual hydrant flushing maintenance activity.

If you have any questions, please email the Water Commission.