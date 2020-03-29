In response to reports that local and Vermont Airbnb hosts were still accepting reservations while Vermont's lodging facilities are shut down by Governor Scott's Stay Home, Stay Safe order, we reached out to an Airbnb host in Chittenden County and made a reservation for April 1. We were successful in making that reservation.

Who will be responsible for policing Airbnb activity in Vermont while the governor's executive order (calling for closure of all lodging establishments that are not exempted) is in effect? Will Vermont hosts be required to let prospective guests know or will Airbnb handle this?

At Governor Scott's media briefing tomorrow, March 30, we will ask whose job it is to police Airbnb and will there be consequences for hosts and the parent corporation for defying the governor's executive order?