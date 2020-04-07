Trooper John Gildea reports: On April 6, 2020, Vermont State Police Middlesex received a report of a missing 17-year-old out of Waterbury, VT. Connor Copley was last seen at 221 Kimberly Lane in Waterbury at approximately 1:30 p.m. Copley was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black and red Nike sneakers and a red backpack. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 180 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Copley may have been seen in the Burlington area. Anyone with information regarding Copley’s whereabouts is urged to contact VSP Middlesex at 802-229-9191.