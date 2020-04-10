The Mad River Valley Emergency Vehicle Parade will be Saturday, April 11, starting at 7 p.m. The starting point will be WCVT in Waitsfield. Trucks will turn onto Old County Road and use the back entrance so that we can depart from the main front entrance.

The parade will follow this route: Right onto Main Street in Waitsfield; right onto RT 17; left onto German Flats; left onto Sugarbush Access Road; right onto RT 100; left onto Main Street south entrance; right onto Flat Iron Road; right onto Brook Road; continue onto East Warren Road; right onto Joslin Hill Road; left onto North Road; left onto Tremblay Road; at this point everyone would turn onto RT 100 and head back to their stations.