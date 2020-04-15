Mad River Distillers will be distributing free hand sanitizer on Friday, April 17, in front of Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield at 1 p.m. At the same time and at an appropriate distance away, Freddie Graves will be distributing free face masks sewn by local volunteers.

Across the shopping center at Product Think Tank, business owner Annemarie Furey and Kris Chamberlain have completed over 1,300 reusable, washable face masks that have gone to local health care workers and many others throughout Vermont including Copley Hospital, Rutland Regional Hospital, CVMC, nursing homes and rehab facilities and others. They are waiting on the next shipment of elastic and have another 300 masks prepped and ready to go once it arrives.