Karen Sauther is the owner/roaster of a small coffee roasting company, KS Coffee, in Fayston. This week, Sauter and KS Coffee, are donating 70 pounds of roasted coffee to the food shelf and several essential workers around the Mad River Valley.

People can also help support your community and get coffee delivered to their door or mailbox. Purchase a bag of KS Coffee’s limited release Community Kindling blend online or by phone and 100 percent of the sale will go to the Mad River Valley Community Fund, an organization that has consistently aided people in The Valley through tough times.

Additionally, KS Coffee will match all sales of Community Kindling coffee to double the donation to the Mad River Valley Community Fund.