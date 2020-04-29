Chamber takes steps to manage funds during COVID-19

In an effort to manage its finances during COVID-19, the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce has reduced staffing and is working with its landlord and vendors to help the organization weather the pandemic.

“Our goal is to manage our fiscal situation as tightly and judiciously as possible. We have had to make some painful decisions, the hardest being the layoff of Ginger Berkelhamer, our membership services coordinator,” said chamber executive director Eric Friedman in an email to members.

Friedman’s hours have been cut by 80 percent as well.

“We believe that with some temporary adjustments, additional budget cuts, working with our landlord and vendors and taking advantage of state and federal relief programs we should be able to weather the storm and continue to serve the Mad River Valley's business community,” Friedman added.

He noted that the chamber will need the continued support of its members and said he and the board of directors are aware that the business situation is challenging.