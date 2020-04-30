Duxbury Select Board meets after many weeks

The Duxbury Select Board held a meeting for the first time in weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With a lot of ground to cover, select board members met over Zoom for a three-hour round of discussion and decision-making. Here’s a recap of the meeting.

With the closing of the Waterbury Record, the board voted to make Seven Days its new paper of record. The board chose Seven Days over The Valley Reporter because Seven Days offers free print copies, while The Valley Reporter costs 75 cents. “It’s about getting information out to people at no cost to them,” said select board chair Kevin Garcia.

Duxbury road foreman Kyle Guyette resigned. “I know you guys are in for a long road ahead. I wish you the best,” Guyette told the board.

The board agreed to purchase a pickup truck. The price of the truck will not exceed the amount approved at Town Meeting, $52,000. Included in the price will be add-ons for the truck, such as a light bar, a bed liner, wiring connections for a trailer and a back rack.

The board agreed to pursue a request for proposal for Crossett Hill, which needs maintenance.

A resident’s effort to improve broadband internet access in Duxbury was supported by board members, who agreed to approve a letter of consent to the Public Service Department. By signing the letter, board members consent that the town will apply for an internet feasibility grant.

Unknown Duxbury residents dropped off stray cats at Central Vermont Humane Society, which promptly sent a bill to the town and asked them to sign a cooperation contract. The board agreed not to pay the bill or sign the contract. “Personally, I don’t think we should pay the bill because we don’t have an agreement with them now,” said select board member Mari Pratt. “We don’t have any obligation there,” echoed Jerry McMahan.

In dog news, the board agreed to waive the late fees for dog licenses. “Just to clarify, late fees are waived, licenses not,” said Garcia.

The board appointed Pat Zachary to the development review board.

A more detailed report on Duxbury’s latest meeting will be posted at www.valleyreporter.com.