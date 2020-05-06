Basebox renovation underway at Mad River Glen

Work got underway this week at Mad River Glen to renovate the 72-year-old Basebox and the ski patrol building.

Demolition work started April 29 for the $3.2 million project that will result in a completely rebuilt ski patrol/ski school space as well as safety, energy efficiency and code updates for the Basebox, according to MRG general manager Matt Lillard.

The ski patrol/ski school building will include 1,956 square feet of work space plus 1,500 square feet of storage space.

Lillard said that the renovated Basebox building will be much more energy efficient, noting that the renovation includes a shift from fuel oil to propane, improved lighting, heat exchangers, better ventilation and more.

Additionally, accessibility issues will be addressed with an elevator installation from the basement to the main floor. A new three-story staircase will be built. Bathrooms will be built on the main level of the lodge and bathrooms in the basement will be updated.

The MRG Preserve Our Paradise campaign is funding 85% of the cost of the project with the MRG Co-op funding the remaining 15%.

Lillard said that the project was due to start two weeks ago and said he was pleased that it was started as soon as it was. The project is slated to be completed by November 20, 2020.

Naylor and Breen Builders, of Brandon, is doing the work. MRG worked with Vermont Integrated Architecture in Middlebury on the design. Prior to starting of the construction project, there was asbestos that had to be removed from the buildings which was done by professionals.

Mad River Glen employees helped with removing some of the kitchen equipment in advance of the work and Lillard said that it was likely that ski area employees and perhaps co-op members might be helping with final tasks, such as painting. Mad River Glen’s mountain operations director Nate Martin handled the demolition this week when it started.