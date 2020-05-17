The victory garden movement originated during World Wars I and II when Americans, in a quest for self-sufficiency, started growing their own food in whatever space they had, from rooftops to fire escapes.

The gardens had both a practical and an existential use: They helped supplement the food rations from a dwindling food supply during the war and helped boost the morale of anxious American citizens.

Although this is no war, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a similar trend. As anxious shoppers continue to strip local grocery store shelves of everything from toilet paper to butternut squash in a coronavirus-induced panic, self-sufficiency has become priority.

COVID-19 victory gardens may be found sprouting up all over The Valley, based on the experiences of local suppliers.