Thunder Road postpones Memorial Day Classic

Thunder Road officials have announced the postponement of the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic that was scheduled for Sunday, May 24. The decision was made due to ongoing health and safety regulations in place related to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

While the state of Vermont has gradually been reopening in recent weeks, large gatherings for nonessential businesses and events remain prohibited by the recently extended Stay Home, Stay Safe order. The current restrictions would limit the number of teams that could race in the event and would also prevent fans from attending.

Due to these circumstances, Thunder Road has decided that postponing the Memorial Day Classic is the best choice for all involved. As with the also-postponed Community Bank N.A. 150, Thunder Road will wait to announce a make-up date until there is a clearer picture about when racing can begin.

The next event currently on the Thunder Road schedule is Capital City Auto Mart Night on Friday, June 12. With more than three weeks still remaining before this date and the situation continuing to evolve, officials will reassess the situation closer to the time before making any further scheduling decisions.

Advertisement

“Since the beginning of this outbreak, we’ve been committed to doing things the right way,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “The health and safety of our teams and fans, along with their families, is always our first priority. We certainly don’t want to jeopardize all the progress that has been made in Vermont by starting racing too early or without the right precautions in place. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and take guidance from the state as we work to get the 2020 racing season underway.”

Thunder Road is currently able to rent the track for private test sessions while following proper protocols. Those interested in scheduling a test session can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to learn more.

For more information contact the Thunder Road offices at 802-244-6963 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.thunderroadvt.com. Updates are also posted on Facebook and Twitter at @ThunderRoadVT.