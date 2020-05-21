Waterbury's Main Street construction proceeds

Construction schedule from Thursday, May 21, through Friday, May 29, will continue to increase as the governor and health department determine it to be appropriate and safe. Due to the Memorial Day weekend, construction will end early on Friday and start up again Tuesday morning.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas. Expect one-way alternating traffic in several areas along the construction area.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street.

The road is being widened and travel lanes will shift. Sewer work will begin first. Flaggers will assist drivers and pedestrians.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Row.

Park Row – paving is expected the rest of this week. Park Row West will be opening soon.

Road cut excavation begins at Park Street and works toward the main downtown core. Traffic lanes will shift.

Conduit installation will take place on Foundry Street and Bidwell Lane (only until the former TD Bank back parking entrance off of Bidwell). Access to Bidwell Lane will be by Stowe Street.

Conduit work will continue through the back parking area behind Wesley Church and other properties toward Village Market.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project.

Concrete sidewalks and the portion through the driveways will continue to be poured.

Some curbs will be reset.

Note: Each property will be unique during the sidewalk and driveway crossing stage and individual plans will be needed with property owners and renters. This work will involve excavation of existing material and placement of concrete that will need several days to cure before it can be driven over. Vehicles will need to park off site for a few days during this stage. Residents will be notified in advance.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact Barb Farr, 802-244-4300 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit waterburyworks.com for project details.