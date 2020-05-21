Vermont restaurants have been allowed to return to serving guests in outdoor spaces. The Hyde Away deck, patio and lawn can safely seat and serve customers with adequate social distancing. Starting this Friday, May 22, and ongoing people are invited to dine. Reservations are required, per state guidelines, and taken between 4 and 8 p.m. for parties up to 10 people from no more than two households per table.

This is all in compliance with the health and safety guidelines in addition to other safeguards in place. Call for reservations, 496-2322, ext.1, rain or shine; a canopy is going up shortly. People who have been in the state for at least two weeks and are feeling well are welcome. Daily specials, including Saturday prime rib and full bar selections are offered along with takeout/curbside service as well (hydeawayinn.com/takeout).