Handling the HUUSD budget vote on June 16

On June 16 there will be a special Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) election to approve a new school budget of $39,751,941 for next year. All towns will have in-person voting options, but the school board encourages people to request ballots in advance by mail from their town clerk, given health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each town has a different in-person voting strategy.

WARREN

In Warren, polls will be open at Warren Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked to practice social distancing, wear face masks and use hand sanitizer. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-496-5224 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

MORETOWN

Moretown will have a drive-thru voting system at the Moretown town office. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People will be able to fill out and deposit voting ballots without leaving their cars. To request a mail-in ballot call 802-882-8218 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

FAYSTON

Fayston will have voting booths, both indoors and outdoors, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voters must wear masks, sanitize their hands and bring their own pens. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-496-2454 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

DUXBURY

Duxbury will hold a drive-thru vote at Crossett Brook Middle School with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-244-6660 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

WATERBURY

Waterbury encourages residents to vote by mail. The town will also have in-person voting on June 16 with safety precautions in place the Steele Community Room at the Municipal Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-244-8447 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

WAITSFIELD

Waitsfield will come up with an in-person voting plan next week. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-496-2218 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.