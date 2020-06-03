Handling the HUUSD budget vote on June 16

On June 16 there will be a special Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) election to approve a new school budget of $39,751,941 for next year. All towns will have in-person voting options, but the school board encourages people to request ballots in advance by mail from their town clerk, given health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each town has a different in-person voting strategy.
WARREN
In Warren, polls will be open at Warren Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked to practice social distancing, wear face masks and use hand sanitizer. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-496-5224 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
MORETOWN
Moretown will have a drive-thru voting system at the Moretown town office. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People will be able to fill out and deposit voting ballots without leaving their cars. To request a mail-in ballot call 802-882-8218 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
FAYSTON
Fayston will have voting booths, both indoors and outdoors, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voters must wear masks, sanitize their hands and bring their own pens. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-496-2454 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
DUXBURY
Duxbury will hold a drive-thru vote at Crossett Brook Middle School with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-244-6660 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
WATERBURY
Waterbury encourages residents to vote by mail. The town will also have in-person voting on June 16 with safety precautions in place the Steele Community Room at the Municipal Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-244-8447 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
WAITSFIELD
Waitsfield will come up with an in-person voting plan next week. To request a mail-in ballot, call 802-496-2218 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.