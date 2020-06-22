Heather Smith, managing director for the Warren Village Relais and Chateau property, said that they expected some out-of-state guests this weekend. She explained that, per state protocols, she had to have those incoming guests certify that they’d quarantined in their own home for two weeks or self-quarantined for one week and then had a negative COVID-19 test. Those forms are kept on file.

Smith said that plans to open the restaurant to the public might seem confusing initially because of limited indoor seating to which inn guests will have the first chance to reserve.

If, after guests’ needs have been met, there’s room for additional diners, those people would be notified. Reservations are required for dining.

“We’re going to keep this very controlled. We may do a couple of seatings. We’re going to open graciously and cautiously. We want to make sure that staff and guests’ health is our number one priority. We’re going to follow the mandates and see how it goes with staff and guests so we can provide the guest with the service they expect,” Smith said.

Pitcher Inn chef Jacob Ennis will continue to offer takeout meals Thursday through Saturday and the restaurant will be open Wednesday to Sunday.