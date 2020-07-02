Hannah’s House was one of six Vermont nonprofits selected by the Red Sox Foundation in partnership with The Ruderman Family Foundation for its 2020 Community Impact Award. Hannah’s House, Waitsfield, received the most votes of the six organizations in Vermont and won first prize with the award of the $10,000 community impact grant. Hannah’s House is celebrating its 10th year this year making this award particularly relevant and appreciated. The team at Hannah’s House thanked all who voted and acknowledged and thanked all who have contributed to Hannah’s House over the past 10 years in a variety of ways, sharing the honor in recognition of the importance of having a local mental health resource center available for services, information and care close to home regardless of one’s ability to pay.