Members and guests of the Bridges Resort in Warren were notified on June 30 that a visitor had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the recreation center would be closed for at least 24 hours for sanitizing the building, the pools and high-contact outdoor areas. The Vermont Department of Health has been notified and the state is conducting contact tracing. The visitor who tested positive had accessed the pools and recreation center. The state may require a longer shut-down period.