Waitsfield Select Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 20 at 6:30pm to reconsider a motion to adopt a mask resolution for the town. Agenda is here: http://www.waitsfieldvt.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Waitsfield-Selectboard-Agenda-Special-Meeting-07-20-20.pdf

TOWN OF WAITSFIELD SPECIAL SELECTBOARD MEETING

Monday, July 20, 2020 6:30 P.M.

*Please see note below for access*

I. Call to Order: 6:30 P.M.

II. Regular Business.

1. Agenda additions, removals, or adjustments per 1 V.S.A. § 312 (d) (3) (A).

2. Public Forum. (5 +/- min.) *

3. Reconsideration of a Motion to Adopt a Resolution Mandating Face Coverings. (60 +/- min.)

III. Adjourn. *Public Forum is for items not included on the agenda.

*PLEASE NOTE: Public Access to this meeting will be via Zoom. To watch and participate, please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9190265312?pwd=ZXdzbm4vZXJNRGpXYUJ4d0JGbVBpdz09

Meeting ID: 919 026 5312

Password: 651855

By phone: 1 (929) 205-6099

Anyone wishing to speak can do so during the designated times, as indicated by the chair.

ALL TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE