School reopening Q and A session Monday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited join Superintendent Brigid Nease for the HUUSD's first online forum to answer questions about the reopening of schools this fall. There will be 2 ways to access the event, via Zoom or via YouTube. (This is because the number of participants is limited on Zoom, so the conversation will be streaming the conversation on YouTube to allow all of those interested to tune in. If there are no spaces left on the Zoom link, click on the YouTube link to join.

All participants will be able to submit questions during the forum. For those participating via Zoom, there will be a chat window to use; those participating via YouTube, can send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. during the forum. Board members will work to address as many questions as possible in the allotted time. For those who cannot attend, the session will be recorded and linked on the website, huusd.org.

Zoom access is as follows:

Click the link below to join the Zoom webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87401504765 or by telephone: 888 788 0099 (toll free) or 877 853 5247 (toll free). Webinar ID: 874 0150 4765.

YouTube access is: www.youtube.com/channel/UCT269g8MOtbO8dGmOnAWX7g/live.

The board continues these conversations on Mondays in August (August 3, 10 and 17) starting at 6:30 with the same links.