All roads do lead to Moretown this summer and three major road projects are underway or will start shortly.

The town is finishing up a village sidewalk project that is expected to be done by the end of this month. That project has seen one-way traffic in the village since last month.

Concurrently, a paving project resurfacing of VT100B from Longley Road north of the village through to the intersection of Route 100B and Route 100 got underway this week. As that project moves south, pre-onstruction planning on replacing the bridge over the Mad River on Route 100B and the south end of Moretown Village is underway.

Prep work for the bridge replacement starts August 3 and then starting August 17 the road will be closed for 60 days until October 17. The bridge is being replaced with some precast pieces and some installed on site. The official detour during the road closure is Route 100 to Route 2 to Route 100B (and the reverse) but drivers will also be using Pony Farm Road/Meadow Road in Waitsfield and Moretown as well as Stevens Brook Road in Duxbury and Moretown.

Town officials have asked that drivers be respectful of speed limits on these roads where livestock, cyclists, runners and walkers are found.