Voters in the Mad River Valley and Waterbury will head to the polls to cast ballots for state and federal candidates on August 11. Polls in Waitsfield will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waitsfield town office. Fayston voters will vote during the same hours at the town hall. Duxbury voters will cast their ballots during that same time frame at Crossett Brook Middle School. Moretown voters will use a drive-through voting process behind the town office from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Warren voters will be casting ballots in the basement of the Warren Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Waterbury voters will vote during those same hours at the municipal center.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Peter Welch is seeking reelection and is facing fellow Democrat Ralph Corbo as well as Progressive challengers Chris Brimmer and Cris Ericson and Republican challengers Mirian Berry, Jimmy Rodriguez, Justin Tuthill and Anya Tynio.

Incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott is seeking reelection. He faces Republican contenders Douglas Cavett, John Klar, Bernard Peters and Emily Peyton as well as Democratic challenges from Ralph Corbo, Rebecca Holcombe, Pat Winburn and current Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman as well as Progressive candidates Cris Ericson and Boots Wardinski.

There are 10 candidates seeking Zuckerman's post. They include Democrats Tim Ashe, Molly Gray, Debbie Ingram and Brenda Siegel as well as Progressive Cris Ericson and Republicans Dana Colson Jr., Meg Hansen, Jim Hogue, Scott Milne and Dwayne Tucker.

Local Democratic State Representatives Kari Dolan and Maxine Grad are seeking reelection and face no challengers from either the Republican or Progressive party. Washington. County incumbent Democratic State Senators Ann Cummings, Andrew Perchlik and Anthony Pollina are seeking reelection. Challengers include Democrat Theo Kennedy, Republicans Ken Alger, Dawnmarie Tomasi, Dwayne Tucker and Brent Young.

For those voting via absentee ballots, ballots must be received by August 11.