On September 21, 2020, Secretary of State Jim Condos, Vermont’s chief election official, announced the start of Vermont’s early voting period, and the beginning of ballots being mailed to all active, registered Vermont voters for the November 3 General Election.

“I am excited to announce the beginning of the mailing process for Vermont General Election ballots,” said Condos. “The hard work we have conducted planning and preparing for an election unlike any we have ever experienced will ensure that Vermont voters do not need to choose between their health and their right to vote.”

As per the Secretary of State’s First Statewide Elections Directive all active, registered Vermont voters will be mailed a ballot for the November General Election to ensure safe, secure voting options for Vermont voters during the COVID-19 health crisis. The mailing process begins today. Voters should expect to receive their ballots in the mail between now and early October. If their ballot has not arrived by October 7, the voter should contact their town or city clerk to ensure they receive a ballot.

“When Vermonters receive their ballots, it’s important that they follow the included instructions, such as placing their ballot in the voted ballot envelope, filling out the certificate on the envelope completely, and making sure to sign that certificate, for their vote to be counted,” said Condos. “Seal, sign and send! I am encouraging Vermont voters to help ‘flatten the absentee ballot curve’ by voting and returning their ballots as early as they feel comfortable.”

Voters can return their ballots by mail, using the prepaid postage return envelope that comes with their ballot, bring their voted ballots directly to the town clerk’s office or bring their ballots to the polls on Election Day. Polling locations will be open as normal for all voters who do not vote early.

Voters are encouraged to contact their town or city clerks with any issue they experience or questions they have about their ballots. “Our town and city clerks are some of, if not the, hardest working municipal officials in the state,” said Condos. “They are our elections superheroes, keeping the doors open to democracy for Vermonters and can help their voters troubleshoot any questions that arise, working with our office to ensure a safe, secure and fair election.”

More information can be found at the Secretary of State’s website, https://sos.vermont.gov.