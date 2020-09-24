Thursday, September 24, through Saturday, October 3

Overall impacts

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic in Segments 1 and 2

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Excavation for the box cut will continue on both sides of North Main Street from now through next week with fine grading on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect temporary loss of driveway access when the excavation takes place in front of each property. Parking is available at the municipal parking lot.

Expect noise and congestion while this work takes place.

New granite curbs will be installed the first two weeks in October, including lower Stowe Street.

Possible milling of all side roads, and the north end of the project on Main Street in preparation for the binder course of pavement depending on weather.

Paving Base -- Late next week pending weather and schedule.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Pouring of concrete sidewalks will continue where the curbs have been installed. Once the concrete is installed, driveways will be blocked from access for approximately seven days while the concrete cures. Vehicles will need to park offsite during this time. Plan accordingly.

Driveway aprons will be paved where not already completed.

Watch for signage changes to enter and exit the Village Market/Kinney’s shopping center when paving of the aprons takes place.

Park Row access will remain open.

Walkway and sidewalk cleanup continues.

Anticipate new granite curbs the first two weeks in October for areas that do not yet have curbs.

Bidwell Street sidewalk work continues.

Possible milling of all side roads in preparation for the binder course of pavement depending on weather.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Possible milling of all side roads, and the south end of the project on Main Street in preparation for the binder course of pavement depending on weather.

Waterbury Roundabout – Separate ECI contract, not McDonald

Paving should be completed this week depending on the weather.

Line striping will take place following the final paving.