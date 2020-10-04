In its first major planned event since mid-March, Sugarbush Resort is hosting Community Day at Lincoln Peak on Saturday, October 10.

The fall event returns with operational changes designed with the health and safety of guests and staff in mind and will look different than past iterations.

A number of recognizable activities return this year including the welcome speech by the resort president, guided dog hike, pumpkin carving and various dining options but with some additional protocols in place. The welcome speech will be live streamed to Sugarbush’s Facebook page, as well as Mad River Valley TV. The Lincoln Peak Courtyard will have a capacity of 150 people in accordance with state regulations, and all activities and events taking place in the area will be under this capacity restriction. Additionally, pumpkin carving, which is outside of the courtyard area, will require reservations in advance. As per state guidelines, masks must be worn on premise when not seated for dining. Dining options include both sit down and grab-and-go options at Rumble’s Bistro & Bar and the Umbrella Bar and Pizza Oven.

Sugarbush is partnering with Lawson’s Finest Liquids to provide a beer tasting tent at the top of the Gate House Quad, which season passholders can ride for free and other guests can purchase a ticket for. They will have a swag table in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard. Lawson’s is also hosting a beer dinner at Rumble’s Bistro & Bar at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. The dinner includes five courses with beer pairings and reservations (must be made online in advance.

Advertisement

Full Schedule

Saturday: 10 to 11 a.m. -- Welcome speech given by John Hammond and Win Smith, Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Scenic lift rides, Gate House chairlift.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- Pumpkin carving, reservations required. Outside of the Farmhouse (inside of the Schoolhouse if raining).

Noon -- Guided dog hike, starting at the base of the Gate House chairlift.

Food and Beverage

9 to 11 a.m. -- Fresh coffee, Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Umbrella Bar and Pizza Oven, Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

Noon to 8 p.m. --Rumble’s takeout, Rumble’s Bistro & Bar in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Scenic lift rides, Gate House chairlift.

Food and Beverage

9 to 11 a.m. -- Fresh coffee, Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Umbrella Bar and Pizza Oven, Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

Noon to 4 p.m. -- Rumble’s takeout, Rumble’s Bistro & Bar in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

6 p.m. -- Lawson’s Beer Dinner, Rumble’s Bistro & Bar.