No construction planned for Friday afternoon, October 9, or Monday, October 12, due to the holiday.



OVERALL IMPACTS

EXPECT TRAFFIC DELAYS AND ONE-WAY ALTERNATING TRAFFIC.

Use alternate streets when possible

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Support local businesses. Shop and dine local.

Randall and Elm Streets will not be closed for Halloween this year. Watch for other options for Halloween activities on Front Porch Forum.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

North Main Street - Odd-numbered side of No. Main. Expect temporary loss of driveway access for about 7 days when the concrete sidewalks are poured across driveways.

Displaced tenants and visitors may park at the Congregational Church or Municipal Offices at 28 North Main Street.

North Main Street – Even-numbered properties will have temporary paved sidewalks for this winter. Paving TBD in next few weeks.

Lower Stowe Street – Concrete sidewalks will be poured beginning at Bidwell Lane, heading to the Main Street intersection beginning on Tuesday, October 13th. There will be approximately 2-3 hours where there will be a temporary loss of access to properties while this is occurring. Entries will have a temporary walkway put down over the new sidewalk for access after the pouring is completed.

New granite curbs will continue to be installed through the week of October 12 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday along North Main Street.

Cleanup of sidewalks and driveways.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Bank Hill - Pouring of concrete sidewalks will take place where the curbs have been installed from the top of Bank Hill to Foundry Street on the Bargain Boutique side of South Main

Street beginning October 13 (on Stowe St) through the end of the week. There will be approximately 2-3 hours where there will be a temporary loss of access to properties while this is occurring. Entries will have a temporary walkway put down over the new sidewalk for access after the pouring is completed.

Bank Hill – McGillicuddy’s side of South Main will have temporary paved sidewalks for this winter. Paving TBD in next few weeks.

Sidewalks across driveways take approximately 7 days to cure for vehicles.

Walkway and sidewalk cleanup continue.

Bidwell Street sidewalk cleanup.

Driveway apron paving will begin to take place.

New lampposts will continue to be installed.



Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Limited driveway apron paving where needed.

No significant work through October 16.



Waterbury Roundabout – Separate ECI contract, not McDonald