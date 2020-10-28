The Dry Bridge on Stowe Street will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, October 28) due to the installation of a new duct bank as part of the Main Street construction project. In addition, expect one-way alternating traffic at the top of Union Street while the duct bank installation continues in that location. Bidwell Lane and Lower Stowe Street business will be accessible and open.

Paving that was scheduled for this week has been rescheduled for next week due to weather conditions.

As part of the town’s waterline project, lower Stowe Street will be closed to thru traffic on Thursday and Friday for new waterline connections. Properties on lower Stowe Street can expect to have their water shut off for an hour or so while the water reconnections take place.

