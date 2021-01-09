Starting last week and continuing this week, Mad River Valley Ambulance Service members and ski patrollers at Sugarbush and Mad River Glen began receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

EMS personnel, medical workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and home health nurses are among those who are in Vermont 1A Priority Group for receiving the vaccine.

Vermont does not plan to follow CDC guidelines for creating subpriority groups after the 1A group and will move immediately to dispensing the vaccination by age bands, with priority given for those with chronic health conditions. The state expected to have all of those in the 1A group vaccinated by the end of January based on initial estimates of how much vaccine would ship and when. Last week Vermont Health and Human Services secretary Mike Smith said the state had not received all the promised doses and said the state was reaching out to the federal government for some answers.

The first age band to receive the vaccines will be those over 75 years of age, then those over 70 years of age, those over 65 years of age, etc. with priority for those with chronic conditions.