Vermont opens Phase II COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Vermonters 75 and older can now make appointments to get the vaccine.

First Health Department vaccination clinics begin January 27

Vermonters who are age 75 and older are now able to make an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination. People in this age group can make an appointment online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Making an appointment online is the fastest way to get signed up. Eligible Vermonters will be asked to create an account on the website, then log in to make their appointment. Family members and friends are strongly encouraged to assist their loved ones with online registration, as needed.

A call center will open at noon today for anyone who is unable to register online or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English. These Vermonters can call 855-722-7878. Going forward, the call center hours will be Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vaccinations in this phase will begin January 27 at Health Department clinics and other locations around the state. Registrants will choose a location when making their appointment. There are no walk-ins. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine.

People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Like when receiving other immunizations, most people will be asked to wait for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to watch for reactions. They will also be given information about side effects and how to report any adverse reactions.

After getting their first dose, clinic staff will help people make an appointment to receive their second dose. Getting fully vaccinated with both doses provides the best protection against the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine supply from the federal government is still limited, which is why vaccinations are being rolled out in phases, beginning with those who are most likely to experience severe illness and death from COVID-19. The Health Department will provide more information about registration for the next eligible groups when it is available. States are receiving roughly the same number of doses from the federal government on a percentage of population basis. Vermont is a national leader in the rate of vaccinations distributed and administered. And Vermont is the first state in the country to have a higher percentage of its population vaccinated than the percentage of residents who have been infected with the virus. Vermont’s age-banding approach is intended to avoid complications, while protecting those most at risk of severe illness or death.