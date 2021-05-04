Here in the towns of the Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) -- Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury -- there are a series of upcoming and ongoing activities this spring. On Green Up Day, Saturday May 1, 2021, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Earthwise Transfer Station in Waitsfield will take appliances like dishwashers and washers and dryers at no charge. For those who bring a refrigerator or freezer, there will be a $40 per unit charge and commercial coolers are $150 for processing the Freon. There is also a fee for processing air conditioners.

Green Up tires collected during various cleanup efforts will be accepted at no charge and individuals can bring car and pickup truck tires with or without rims for $4 per tire. Wear a mask and practice social distancing between drop-off vehicles. Also, on May 1, 2021, at Rodney’s Rubbish Transfer Station located on River Road in Waterbury between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., metal appliances can also be dropped off at no charge unless they contain Freon. Also, they will accept all car and pickup truck tires with or without rims for $4 each. Green Up tires that are collected will be accepted on Green Up Day at no charge at Rodney’s Transfer Station. Scrap metal and other collected Green Up material can also be delivered to the Waterbury public works garage on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.

Green Up coordinators in the Mad River Resource Management Alliance include in Fayston, Lisa Koitzsch at 279-2173; in Moretown it’s Mike Dimotsis, at 496-2812; in Waitsfield call Bri Skoldberg at 802-829-0878; in Warren check with the East Warren Store at 496-6758; and in Waterbury call Lisa Scagliotti at 244-1444. These folks or the local town clerk’s office can provide Green Up bags and the coordinators would know if there are any special projects or places to do some greening up.

On May 8, 2021, the MRRMA is holding its spring household hazardous waste collection at Harwood Union High School on Route 100 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of the MRRMA can bring all of their pesticides, architectural oil and latex paint, compact fluorescent lamps and primary batteries to this event at no charge, and they can also bring an additional 10 gallons of liquid or 10 pounds of solids at no additional charge. After that, there is a fee. People can bring mercury thermostats to the event and they will get a card to send in for a $5 rebate per thermostat. The thermostat must include its cover. Or people can bring a mercury fever thermometer and receive a digital replacement thermometer. One digital per family. For those who are not a resident in the MRRMA there is a registration fee and no free disposal of the 10 additional units of waste. Businesses that are small quantity generators of hazardous waste should preregister with John Malter at 244-7373 by May 6, 2021.

A spring composting workshop is scheduled for June 12, 2021, at the Steele Room in the Waterbury Municipal Building from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A truckload sale of Soil Saver Compost Bins will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 at the Old Armory on Armory Avenue in Waterbury behind Thatcher Brook Primary School. To preregister for the workshop or to purchase a compost bin contact Malter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A composting workshop will be held in the Waitsfield town office in August. The date and signup information will be provided soon. For additional information contact Malter at 244-7373.