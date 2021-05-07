OVERALL IMPACTS

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where construction is taking place.

Pay attention to changing work locations and traffic flow.

Support your local businesses. SHOP and DINE LOCAL!

Weekends are Construction Free!

Segment 1. North Main Street from Railroad Bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Work will continue on North Main Street from the railroad bridge towards the downtown core to prepare for new concrete sidewalks. The schedule for concrete pours is dependent on weather and weather has not been very cooperative this week. Be prepared to be flexible these next few weeks as the work crew progresses by each property. Forms will be set-up in advance for new poured concrete sidewalks.

If you see workers blocking your driveway as they progress through the construction area and you need to get in or out of your driveway, please let them know and they will make accommodations for you.

When the new concrete is poured across driveways, vehicles will need to park offsite for several days until the concrete has cured. Neighbors can park at the municipal office building and library during this time or you may want to coordinate with your neighbors for shared temporary parking.

Business access that is impacted will have temporary pedestrian accommodations while the concrete cures.

Special note:

The current work on lower Stowe Street is a town project although the work crew is the same.

Grading will be May 10 and the first course of pavement for lower Stowe Street is scheduled to take place beginning May 11 (weather dependent).

When grading and paving occurs the lower Stowe Street will be closed for a few hours. Signage will be present to direct traffic.

New concrete sidewalks will be poured in early May on the Senior Center side -- weather dependent.

Segment 2. South Main Street from Stowe Street to Park Street

Forms will be set-up for new concrete sidewalks to be poured.

The schedule for concrete installation is dependent on weather for affected properties. Be prepared to be flexible these next few weeks as the work crew progresses by each property.

If you see workers blocking your driveway as they progress through the construction area and you need to get in or out of your driveway, please let them know and they will make accommodations for you.

Business access that is impacted will have temporary pedestrian accommodations while the concrete cures.

Vehicles will not be able to drive over newly poured concrete across driveways for several days. Alternate parking will need to be arranged during this time.

Segments 3 and 4. South Main Street from Park Row to the end of the project

No significant construction activities are anticipated through May 14.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

This project is scheduled to be completed in August 2021 with the bulk of the work completed by June/July. The overhead utility lines and old poles will gradually be removed by utilities by July 2022.