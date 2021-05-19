Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Mad River Glen present donation checks

Last week, Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Mad River Glen presented the Stark Mountain Foundation with donation checks totaling over $7,000 which represented proceeds from the sale of Still Single IPA. Both Lawson’s Finest and Mad River Glen donated $2 from every four-pack sold as part of the Lawson’s Finest Good Brews for a Cause initiative.

As part of its Social Impact Program (SIP), the Good Brews for a Cause initiative is focused on creating limited release beers that are specifically brewed to raise funds for important causes. Through charitable giving, one of the SIP’s goals is to support strong and thriving communities while also protecting natural resources.

Founded in 2000, the Stark Mountain Foundation (SMF) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in Waitsfield, VT. The mission of the Stark Mountain Foundation is to preserve and protect the environment and ecosystem of General Stark Mountain, including its recreational access and historic value and to support programs that promote and sustain that environment for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

"The generosity of these Mad River Valley institutions will help the Stark Mountain Foundation to fulfill its mission of protecting the environment and cultivating a greater understanding of the ecology and history of General Stark Mountain. My fellow board members and I are tremendously grateful, said SMF president Jim Elkind.

Waterbury hotel included in Red Vest Accessible disability-friendly designation

The Best Western Plus Waterbury-Stowe of Waterbury received the Red Vest Accessible designation in recognition of its efforts to offer a welcoming, accessible facility for those with a disability, its commitment to public access rights for service dog teams as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and its ability to demonstrate a thorough knowledge of ADA regulations. The designation was presented by NEADS World Class Service Dogs, a leading, nationally recognized Service Dog organization.

Businesses are nominated by a person who has had first-hand experience with the location, whether they have a disability or not. Recipients are selected based on a list of criteria relating to Service Dog accessibility and the staff’s general knowledge of disability access. Recognition will be given on a rolling basis throughout the year and Red Vest Accessible businesses receive a decal to display and recognition on the Red Vest Accessible website.

Service animals are defined by the ADA as “dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. The work or task a dog has been trained to provide must be directly related to the person’s disability. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals under the ADA.”

MRV Arts to do Arts Guide

COVID shut down all of Mad River Valley Arts (MRVA) events in 2020. To celebrate the return of summer and fall events, MRVA is printing an Arts Guide to be distributed throughout central Vermont in early July. The 2021 Arts Guide is planned as a mini-version of the traditional Festival of the Arts Guide published pre-COVID, and features seven of MRVA’s remaining 2021 events -- the Green Mountain Watercolor Show, the Garden Tour, the Vermont Plein Air Festival, the Green Mountain Photo Show, the Bill Brauer Retrospective, the Vermont Watercolor Society’s Award’s Show and the new Holiday Tour in December. Also included is the Big Red Barn Art Show, a non-MRVA event.