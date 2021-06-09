Dickinson joins The Valley Reporter

Alex Dickinson has joined the The Valley Reporter as a staff writer. He follows Hadley Laskowski who joined the paper as staff writer in December 2019 and will work through mid-June 2021.

Dickinson is a native of Essex Junction, Vermont, and earned his bachelor's degree in philosophy and religious studies from the University of Vermont in 2016.

He is an avid hiker and reader, currently living in Montpelier.

"We're excited to have Alex join the team," said newspaper editor and co-owner Lisa Loomis. "We think he will be a great addition and look forward to his reporting on the Mad River Valley," she added.

Advertisement

3SquaresVT and Crop Cash now available at Waitsfield Farmers Market

Starting this weekend, Vermonters can use their 3SquaresVT benefits at the Waitsfield Farmers Market and double their money with Crop Cash, which can be used to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from local farmers. There are currently over 70,000 Vermonters who receive 3SquaresVT benefits (known as SNAP national) to help them provide food for their families.

The Crop Cash Program works like this: Customers go to the booth at the market designated with the yellow “EBT and Debit Cards Accepted Here” banner. They say how much of their 3SquaresVT benefits they would like to spend and then swipe their EBT card. They will be given wooden tokens to use at any vendor that sells 3SquaresVT eligible foods. As a bonus for shopping at the market, they will also be given Crop Cash, an incentive in the form of a $1 bill that matches their 3SquaresVT purchase, up to $10 per market day. Crop Cash is then used to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs at participating farmers markets.

The Crop Cash Program benefits 3SquaresVT households, Vermont farmers and the local economy by increasing the opportunity for limited-income Vermonters to use their federal benefit dollars to purchase more fresh, local produce that directly supports local farm businesses.

The Waitsfield Farmers Market can be found at the Mad River Green on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is one of over 40 farmers markets in Vermont that accept 3SquaresVT benefits and offer Crop Cash. For more information, visit https://www.waitsfieldfarmersmarket.com/ebtsnap-options

Zenbarn reopens

The Zenbarn in Waterbury reopened to the public on June 2 with plans for plenty of live music kicking on an event-based model of business that is focused on bringing the community back together. The kitchen team will be creating and serving locally-sourced foods and updated dining space features larger family-style tables. The stage and dance floor area have been redesigned to allow for larger bands. Visit the website for a list of shows: www.zenbarnvt.com. Additionally, the Zenbarn will continue to provide free weekly meals through the Everyone Eats program. Meals are distributed on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.